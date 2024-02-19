Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $2,396,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.