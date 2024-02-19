Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

HELE opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

