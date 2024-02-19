Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,080 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PK opened at $15.06 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Several analysts have commented on PK shares. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

