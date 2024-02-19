Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $421.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.10.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

