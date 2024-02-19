Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

