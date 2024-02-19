Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.