Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.8 %

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

