Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

