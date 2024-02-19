Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $120.65.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

