Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ZD opened at $66.79 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

