Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

