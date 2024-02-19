Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

