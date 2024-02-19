Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

