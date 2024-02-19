Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Report on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.