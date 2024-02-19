Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
TNL opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
