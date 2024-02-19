Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

