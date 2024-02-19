NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 3.4 %

NNVC opened at $1.23 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

