NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 3.4 %
NNVC opened at $1.23 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.