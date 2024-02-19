National Health Investors (NHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

