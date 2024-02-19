NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

