New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.