New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New Found Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
New Found Gold Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NFGC stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. New Found Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
