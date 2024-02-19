New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New Found Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. New Found Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 370.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

