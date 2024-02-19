Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 209,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $267.45.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

