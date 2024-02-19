Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

