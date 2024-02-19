Northland Power (NPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Northland Power to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

