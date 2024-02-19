Northland Power (NPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Northland Power to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
TSE:NPI opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
