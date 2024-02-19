NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.