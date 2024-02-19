Novartis AG Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.