Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $51.12 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $70,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

