NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

