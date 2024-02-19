NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18,685.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

