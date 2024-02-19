Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

