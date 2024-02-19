Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.