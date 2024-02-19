Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Oatly Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
