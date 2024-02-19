OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OGC shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

