Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) versus e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Financial Contrast

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.94 $21.73 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 16.68 $61.53 million $2.26 76.98

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 7 1 2.82

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus price target of $49.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Oddity Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

