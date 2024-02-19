OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

