Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Olin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $62.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

