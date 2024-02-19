One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

