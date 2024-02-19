ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

OKE opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.