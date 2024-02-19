Ormat Technologies (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.