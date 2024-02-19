Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 226.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $139.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

