Pagaya Technologies (PGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

