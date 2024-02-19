Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 29.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR opened at $74.13 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

