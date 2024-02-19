Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.73.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

