Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,534 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

