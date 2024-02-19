Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

