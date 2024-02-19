Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

