Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $190.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average of $228.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

