PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

