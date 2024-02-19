Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

