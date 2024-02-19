Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 492,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $10,544,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

