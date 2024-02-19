Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

