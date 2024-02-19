PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $231.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.21. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

