PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 18,659 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $167.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

